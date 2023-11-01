Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,238 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.24% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.67. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $93.88.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

