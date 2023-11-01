Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,731 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SHM opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $47.76.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

