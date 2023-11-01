Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,589 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.18.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.09.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

