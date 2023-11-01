Curis (CRIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.40). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 471.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.63%. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. Curis has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curis in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Curis by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Curis by 183.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

