CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Announces None Dividend of $2.00

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVR Energy has a payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVR Energy stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.55. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 74.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 120,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $4,148,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,929,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,057,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 120,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $4,148,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,929,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,057,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $144,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,692,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,571,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379,033 shares of company stock valued at $154,031,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also

