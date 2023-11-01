CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.56.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

