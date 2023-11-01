Cytokinetics (CYTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CYTK opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $404,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,288,668.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $404,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,668.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,760. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

