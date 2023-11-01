Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Update

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,750,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 13,060,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics
In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $404,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,668.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $404,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,668.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,020 shares of company stock worth $2,833,760 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CYTK
Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cytokinetics
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- How to Invest in Energy
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.