D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,755,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $474,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of HOV opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.51. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $127.99.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The construction company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $649.96 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 60.51% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.