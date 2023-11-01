D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $200,000 Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

KOF opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.84. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.6528 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

