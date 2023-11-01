D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $207,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KLA by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.83.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $469.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $307.30 and a 12 month high of $520.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.