D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $240,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

