D Orazio & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

