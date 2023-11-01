D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in 3M by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,580,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $958,947,000 after acquiring an additional 236,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average is $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

