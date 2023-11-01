D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 799 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,037,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $246,319,000 after purchasing an additional 75,264 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.01. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.32 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a market cap of $434.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

