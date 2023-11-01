Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 15.3%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) traded up 15.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $26.90. 251,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,037,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $484.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 800,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 611,755 shares during the period. Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 155,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,449,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,709,000 after acquiring an additional 483,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 68.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

