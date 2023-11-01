Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Performance
Shares of DM opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $279.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.70.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 235.11%. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
