Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 172.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $75.46.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

