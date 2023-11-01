DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $1,910,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $711,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 236.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,026,000 after purchasing an additional 322,145 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 15.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $5,174,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,210.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $81,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,182.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $5,174,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,210.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,165 shares of company stock valued at $79,536,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

