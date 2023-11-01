Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.
Driven Brands Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.61.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.38 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
