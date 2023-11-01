DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS.

NYSE:DTE opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $122.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in DTE Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

