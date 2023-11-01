Dunedin Enterprise (LON:DNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $480.00

Dunedin Enterprise (LON:DNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 480 ($5.84) and last traded at GBX 472.90 ($5.75), with a volume of 18607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504.50 ($6.14).

Dunedin Enterprise Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 538.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 552.29. The stock has a market cap of £26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.43 and a beta of 0.44.

About Dunedin Enterprise

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

