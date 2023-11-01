DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$12.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.44 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.45 EPS.

DD opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.40.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

