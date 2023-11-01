Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

Shares of DND stock opened at C$8.09 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$7.46 and a 52-week high of C$23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.82. The stock has a market cap of C$444.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.28.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. The company had revenue of C$120.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 0.102976 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DND. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

