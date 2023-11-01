Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
Shares of DND stock opened at C$8.09 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$7.46 and a 52-week high of C$23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.82. The stock has a market cap of C$444.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.28.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. The company had revenue of C$120.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 0.102976 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Dye & Durham
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.