Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2,550.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 264,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $154.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.16. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $195.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

