Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after buying an additional 1,358,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $207.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $146.76 and a 12-month high of $240.44.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

