Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 208.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 17,194.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,386 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $207.91 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $146.76 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

