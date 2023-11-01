Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Update

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $167.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.84. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

