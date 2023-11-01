Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,119,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 874,514 shares during the period. Edison International comprises 3.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Edison International worth $911,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.82. Edison International has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.95%.

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

