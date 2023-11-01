Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,065.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

