Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.57

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.57 and last traded at $60.75, with a volume of 827842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,811. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

