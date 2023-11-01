Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIGR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 618.36% and a negative return on equity of 207.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 111,247 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,088,680 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 27,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

