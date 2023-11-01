Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,264 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,397 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $53,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.78.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,904 shares of company stock worth $3,030,844 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

