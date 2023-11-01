Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Issue $1.13 Quarterly Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and Company has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to earn $13.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $553.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $569.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a market capitalization of $525.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $214,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.83.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

