Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

