Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

EMR opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

