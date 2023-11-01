Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,830,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 41,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

