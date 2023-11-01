Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enovis Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE ENOV opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Enovis has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Enovis had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ENOV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Enovis during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Enovis by 144.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enovis by 902.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

