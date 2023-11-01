Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

ENSV opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enservco by 118.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

