Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
ENSV opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
