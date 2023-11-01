Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.32, RTT News reports. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY23 guidance to $6.65-6.85 EPS.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $120.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.75.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Entergy by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 38.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

