Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 918.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,841 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,539,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,576,000 after buying an additional 20,707 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,395,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,773,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,406,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,406,000 after buying an additional 483,028 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

EPD stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

