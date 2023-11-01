ePlus (PLUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $574.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.18%. On average, analysts expect ePlus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Price Performance

PLUS opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.22. ePlus has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ePlus

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $560,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,057.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $560,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ePlus by 862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ePlus by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in ePlus by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.