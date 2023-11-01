EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Down 2.1%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.06 and last traded at $41.07. 302,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,160,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.06.

EQT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

Insider Activity

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in EQT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in EQT by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 37,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

