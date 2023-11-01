Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.38. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Equitable by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 236.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Equitable by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

