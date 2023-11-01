Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EQH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Equitable alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Equitable

Equitable Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equitable by 109.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 118,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 35.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.