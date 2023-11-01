Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

DCPH opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 127.92%. The business had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $37,304.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,348.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $369,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

