ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. ESAB also updated its FY32 guidance to $4.30-4.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. ESAB has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.13 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised ESAB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.88.

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,300.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $444,300.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,631 shares of company stock valued at $115,926 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

