Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $841.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $855.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $813.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $347.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.36 and a 12 month high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

