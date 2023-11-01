EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $180.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.93.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

