EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,837 shares of company stock worth $6,792,923. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $309.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

